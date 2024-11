Penultimate Munro - Beinn a'Chlaibh

This was taken on Tuesday as we left the summit of our second Munro, Beinn a'Chlaibh. The sun was starting to to down and the sky was turning a pale shade of orange.



I felt a little sad to be leaving these hills behind as I think doing the penultimate one was actually a more emotional experience than doing the final one will be. Especially on such a fine weather day. But we'll see.



Today it's Edinburgh for us - we're off to meet up with our son and GF.