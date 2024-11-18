Previous
Horse and Rider by jamibann
Photo 4036

Horse and Rider

I've noticed this sculpture, by Eoghan Bridge, a few times when in Edinburgh, but never quite worked out how to get to it, as it sits above on a crossing over a busy road. However, as I was returning to our Premier Inn Hub at Haymarket on Saturday afternoon, I spotted it again and found the way over, via Rutland Court.

We had a nice, although brief, time in Edinburgh - late lunch with the 'kids' at The Palmerston, then cinema for me (Paddington in Peru) at an Everyman Cinema whilst others opted for watching the rugby in a bar. Then we breakfasted together in Stockbridge prior to the 'kids' returning to London on the train and us heading back home.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

