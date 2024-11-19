Previous
Monday Walkers by jamibann
Photo 4037

Monday Walkers

Coffee in the sunshine with the two Lorraines, Jean and Linda. Taken on yesterday's walk around Braemar. Another beautiful day, although cold.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely!
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I am fascinated by the shadow as it is combined with the backpack. The hat in the shadow (your shadow ?) looks a bit like one a street jazz player might have and then maybe there is a walking stick or something that almost looks like a clarinet. But there is either two or a shadow of that so combined with the backpack it looks like a bagpipe. Do I need more sleep? Anyways wonderful black and white of these happy young women.
November 19th, 2024  
Andy Oz ace
Great photo of the group, works well in B&W.
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact