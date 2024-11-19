Sign up
Previous
Photo 4037
Monday Walkers
Coffee in the sunshine with the two Lorraines, Jean and Linda. Taken on yesterday's walk around Braemar. Another beautiful day, although cold.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
18th November 2024 12:15pm
Casablanca
ace
Lovely!
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I am fascinated by the shadow as it is combined with the backpack. The hat in the shadow (your shadow ?) looks a bit like one a street jazz player might have and then maybe there is a walking stick or something that almost looks like a clarinet. But there is either two or a shadow of that so combined with the backpack it looks like a bagpipe. Do I need more sleep? Anyways wonderful black and white of these happy young women.
November 19th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
Great photo of the group, works well in B&W.
November 19th, 2024
