First Proper Snow by jamibann
First Proper Snow

Funny old day yesterday. I played golf at 11am in very frosty but dry conditions. There were four of us mad enough to go out. Winter tees and winter greens made the course play short, and the run on the hard ground helped a lot too. However, the shorter holes were very tricky, as the ball just did its own thing!

By evening, I was sitting by the fire and looked out our lounge window to see the snow 'dingin' doon'. This was just the start - it snowed about 6 inches in a couple of hours. It's looking very wintry this morning.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

julia ace
Pretty. Though I guess the novelty will wear off pretty quick..
November 20th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh that's proper snow
November 20th, 2024  
