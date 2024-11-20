First Proper Snow

Funny old day yesterday. I played golf at 11am in very frosty but dry conditions. There were four of us mad enough to go out. Winter tees and winter greens made the course play short, and the run on the hard ground helped a lot too. However, the shorter holes were very tricky, as the ball just did its own thing!



By evening, I was sitting by the fire and looked out our lounge window to see the snow 'dingin' doon'. This was just the start - it snowed about 6 inches in a couple of hours. It's looking very wintry this morning.