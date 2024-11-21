Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4039
The Auld Kirk
The rowan berries on the tree outside The Auld Kirk in Ballater were looking splendid yesterday piled high with snow.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4247
photos
189
followers
118
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
20th November 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
So beautifully composed and captured, quite a festive vibe.
November 21st, 2024
julia
ace
Pavlova with strawberries on top.. Gorgeous..
November 21st, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Omgoodness, this is stunning. So beautifully composed. Love it.
November 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
What a fabulously composed winter scene
November 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Beginning to look rather Christmassy
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close