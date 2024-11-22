Previous
Project 282 Compleat by jamibann
Photo 4040

Project 282 Compleat

So, yesterday we finished our Munro project, climbing Ben Chonzie in Perthshire with 3 friends. We are now officially 'Compleatists'. A small affair, with dinner in Perth afterwards.

6 years, 3000 km and 282 Munros. We've loved it all - the highs and the lows. Literally.

I took my great-grandfather's hip flask with me to the top, and we had a wee dram to celebrate. He was born in Comrie, and Comrie was the starting point of the walk. It seemed appropriate, and a couple of text additions on Snapseed made it a fitting memento image for our happy day.

I wonder if he ever climbed Ben Chonzie, or was it just a hill where he lived? Life was different then.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Congratulations 👏🎉🎉🎉🎉

I am in awe and have enjoyed going on your climbs with you. Your photography has been fabulous

I hope you'll make an album of your experience so it's not just digital?

Well done to you both. X
November 23rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
What wonderful news that you have completed this challenge. Congratulations!
November 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous memento to take with you to celebrate. Absolutely chuffed for you both at having achieved this! Big big congratulations
November 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
Congratulations.. What a great achievement.. A well deserved dram in celebration..
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact