Project 282 Compleat

So, yesterday we finished our Munro project, climbing Ben Chonzie in Perthshire with 3 friends. We are now officially 'Compleatists'. A small affair, with dinner in Perth afterwards.



6 years, 3000 km and 282 Munros. We've loved it all - the highs and the lows. Literally.



I took my great-grandfather's hip flask with me to the top, and we had a wee dram to celebrate. He was born in Comrie, and Comrie was the starting point of the walk. It seemed appropriate, and a couple of text additions on Snapseed made it a fitting memento image for our happy day.



I wonder if he ever climbed Ben Chonzie, or was it just a hill where he lived? Life was different then.