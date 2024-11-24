Sign up
Previous
Photo 4042
The Road Home
John and friends heading down the mountain after our walk on Friday. We may have finished the Munros, but we haven't finished with the hills!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
22nd November 2024 1:09pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
What a beautifully composed shot.
November 24th, 2024
