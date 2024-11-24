Previous
The Road Home by jamibann
Photo 4042

The Road Home

John and friends heading down the mountain after our walk on Friday. We may have finished the Munros, but we haven't finished with the hills!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
What a beautifully composed shot.
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact