Pegs on the Line

Going back to Wednesday's snowy day for today's post.



I didn't take a single photo over the weekend. We had a quiet morning and lunch at our friends' house in Perth on Saturday - we were effectively snowed in. We stayed by the fire and watched 'Billy and Molly'. A beautiful little film about a man and an otter, set in Shetland. Unfortunately, it only seems to be available on either Disney+ or National Geographic Channel, but is definitely worth watching.



On Saturday, late afternoon, we managed to drive through to Edinburgh for dinner with friends, and then travelled home yesterday - a completely different day. The snow is all gone, and the temperatures are back up.

