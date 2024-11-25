Previous
Pegs on the Line by jamibann
Pegs on the Line

Going back to Wednesday's snowy day for today's post.

I didn't take a single photo over the weekend. We had a quiet morning and lunch at our friends' house in Perth on Saturday - we were effectively snowed in. We stayed by the fire and watched 'Billy and Molly'. A beautiful little film about a man and an otter, set in Shetland. Unfortunately, it only seems to be available on either Disney+ or National Geographic Channel, but is definitely worth watching.

On Saturday, late afternoon, we managed to drive through to Edinburgh for dinner with friends, and then travelled home yesterday - a completely different day. The snow is all gone, and the temperatures are back up.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne ace
You’ve had a lovely time. I love this image.
November 25th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A washing line photo! This simplest everyday necessity is always one of my favourite subjects. Beautiful focus & of course the snow is the icing on the peg so to speak. Sounds a perfect weekend. Snow & bokeh!!
November 25th, 2024  
