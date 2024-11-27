Previous
A Handsome Young Santa Claus by jamibann
Photo 4045

A Handsome Young Santa Claus

As we walked through the grounds of Douneside House on Monday, we passed this rather handsome young man who was decorating the rental houses for the festive season. We had a wee chat with him and he was happy for me to take a few snaps. :-)
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Happy in his work..
November 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a fab shot, so natural and fun
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact