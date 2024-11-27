Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4045
A Handsome Young Santa Claus
As we walked through the grounds of Douneside House on Monday, we passed this rather handsome young man who was decorating the rental houses for the festive season. We had a wee chat with him and he was happy for me to take a few snaps. :-)
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4253
photos
189
followers
118
following
1108% complete
View this month »
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
25th November 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Happy in his work..
November 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a fab shot, so natural and fun
November 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close