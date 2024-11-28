Previous
Climbing The Corbetts by jamibann
I opened a parcel addressed to both John and me on Sunday when I got back home. It contained the above book, from Revival Books, but no message as to who sent it. I asked around, choosing a few 'likely' people, to no avail. I also contacted Revival Books giving all the details of the parcel, but they couldn't give out any information because of the Data Protection Act. So I was none the wiser. I then put a message, with this photo, on Facebook, hoping to 'find' the anonymous gift giver. Nothing doing. Then, finally, John came home from a PROBUS meeting yesterday, saying he knew who it was. I knew it had to be a serious walker, I knew it had to be someone who knew we'd just finished the Munros and who knew that the Corbetts were possibly our next project. But I was stuck thinking about my friends, not John's! Jon, who sent it to us, lives in Ballater and is a good friend of John's. Jon (from Kendal) holds the record for running 28 Munros (Kintail and Glen Affric) in under 24 hours in 1988 - it's known as the Broxap Round.

Thank you for the book Jon - I look forward to reading it now!
julia ace
Well that's good the problem of the mystery gift giver.. You can read it now with a clear conscience..
November 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this wonderful gift, such an amazing story too. I am sure after reading the book, The Corbetts will be next ;-)
November 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A mystery solved & a wonderful gift. That will spur you on nicely over the colder months & if you fancy, you can make plans. Good to have like minded friends!
November 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a wonderful thoughtful gift. Enjoy.
November 28th, 2024  
