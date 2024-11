I was struggling to find something to post today, and was inspired by Carole's @yorkshirekiwi AI image this morning. I did this one very quickly on Microsoft Bing (as suggested by Carole) and used things I hope to see later today on our walk - snow, hills, trees, dogs, people, rucksacks, lochs, etc. I'll post a real-life image tomorrow! It'll look nothing like this - I don't even think there's any snow left, and it may rain later!!! As Carole said ... it's not photography, but it's fun!