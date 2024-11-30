Previous
Ghost Walkers by jamibann
Photo 4048

The reality of things on the ground, as I suspected, was somewhat different from yesterday's AI image! This is taken on top of yesterdays Corbett (it's started ... although we've done this one already ...), Creag Nan Gabhar, near Braemar. We did have a lovely day - all 10 of us and 3 dogs. It was pretty misty, windy and drizzly on top, but we were soon up and over and back into the shelter of the hill and better visibility.

If you look very carefully on the right of image ... there are another two walkers, only just discernible. Top Dog, Angus, made me smile - he is looking a little less than happy!

And today is St. Andrew's Day. I suppose we should be having haggis for dinner tonight, but I have a Norwegian smoked salmon dish planned instead!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Does look a little bleak.. but as long as it was a good day..
November 30th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
I admire your mindset to carry on no matter how bleak the weather is. Wonderful capture, and yes I can see the other 2 faint walkers
November 30th, 2024  
