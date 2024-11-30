Ghost Walkers

The reality of things on the ground, as I suspected, was somewhat different from yesterday's AI image! This is taken on top of yesterdays Corbett (it's started ... although we've done this one already ...), Creag Nan Gabhar, near Braemar. We did have a lovely day - all 10 of us and 3 dogs. It was pretty misty, windy and drizzly on top, but we were soon up and over and back into the shelter of the hill and better visibility.



If you look very carefully on the right of image ... there are another two walkers, only just discernible. Top Dog, Angus, made me smile - he is looking a little less than happy!



And today is St. Andrew's Day. I suppose we should be having haggis for dinner tonight, but I have a Norwegian smoked salmon dish planned instead!