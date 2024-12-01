Previous
Water and Ice by jamibann
Photo 4049

Water and Ice

The small river we crossed on Friday was fascinating as ice was still hanging around the edges of the rocks, despite the much warmer temperatures.

Welcome December.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact