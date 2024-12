Loch Callater

This was the half way point (in km) on Friday's walk. From here, we ate our pack lunch in the shelter of the bothy and then walked nice and briskly along the landrover track and back to the cars.



I've had a horrible cold all weekend - so unusually for me, a very quiet couple of days doing very little - although I have started planning for our holiday with the 'kids' at Christmas. :-) That's about all I was able for! Feeling a good deal better this morning though.