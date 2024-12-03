Rudolph's Partner

6 ladies, including myself, decorated the golf club for Christmas yesterday. As every year, Rudolph gets a Santa hat and a red nose, and his partner, of unspecified gender, gets earrings. I also dusted their eyeballs whilst I was up there, but couldn't quite reach the top of the antlers!! I took a photo to send to our Lady Captain who is currently on holiday. She does like to check on the club shenanigans. There were plenty - one person fell off a chair (unhurt), one had a bad back and had to sit whilst hoovering, and another had an episode of dizziness with too much looking upwards! A fine bunch of decorators! But we managed. ;-)