Rudolph's Partner by jamibann
Photo 4051

Rudolph's Partner

6 ladies, including myself, decorated the golf club for Christmas yesterday. As every year, Rudolph gets a Santa hat and a red nose, and his partner, of unspecified gender, gets earrings. I also dusted their eyeballs whilst I was up there, but couldn't quite reach the top of the antlers!! I took a photo to send to our Lady Captain who is currently on holiday. She does like to check on the club shenanigans. There were plenty - one person fell off a chair (unhurt), one had a bad back and had to sit whilst hoovering, and another had an episode of dizziness with too much looking upwards! A fine bunch of decorators! But we managed. ;-)
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Issi Bannerman

Casablanca ace
Sounds like a sitcom script with all those disasters! Lovely pic of Rudolph's buddy
December 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the earings, well chosen and captured. Such a fun narrative too, we are all getting older ;-)
December 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
December 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the earrings. Dusting and hoovering has the same effect on me too. Ha ha. I was going to vacuum today but i buggered my back yesterday so had a quiet day instead
December 3rd, 2024  
