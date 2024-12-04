Nisse's out of Hibernation

I put up the tree yesterday. As we're not going to be at home for Christmas this year, I felt it was senseless going to the effort and expense of putting up a big tree, and so I bought a mini tree at the local flower shop for £8 and decorated it with the lightest and smallest of my Christmas ornaments, along with a string of these battery operated 'bottle' lights. It sits at the end of the mantelpiece, and looks lovely. Nisse approves. John approves too, and he thinks this might be the way forward for future years. I'm not so sure about that. This is a one off!



I added a wee bit of bokeh and flare with BeFunky - just to jazz things up a bit.