Previous
Nisse's out of Hibernation by jamibann
Photo 4052

Nisse's out of Hibernation

I put up the tree yesterday. As we're not going to be at home for Christmas this year, I felt it was senseless going to the effort and expense of putting up a big tree, and so I bought a mini tree at the local flower shop for £8 and decorated it with the lightest and smallest of my Christmas ornaments, along with a string of these battery operated 'bottle' lights. It sits at the end of the mantelpiece, and looks lovely. Nisse approves. John approves too, and he thinks this might be the way forward for future years. I'm not so sure about that. This is a one off!

I added a wee bit of bokeh and flare with BeFunky - just to jazz things up a bit.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John ace
So nice!
December 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Yay, I like Nisse! Elf has appeared. He has a new name. Our boy named him Sprig, which seems suitably "up to mischief" to me. He will no doubt show up soon in photos....
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact