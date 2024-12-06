On Golden Pond

I loved the golden reflections of the lochside reeds on the flat calm loch on Wednesday.



Forgot to say that I went to my first ever (!) Panto on Wednesday evening. An amateur performance in Aboyne. It was outstandingly good. No photos though - they were quite strict about that - light pollution for people in the audience. It's not wrong, but I'd have loved an image of Mrs Fezzywig to to take home with me!



Today, it's the Golf Club (Ladies' Section) Christmas Lunch.



The last days of 2024 are zipping past at an alarming rate ... every day there seems to be something.