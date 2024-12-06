Previous
On Golden Pond by jamibann
Photo 4054

On Golden Pond

I loved the golden reflections of the lochside reeds on the flat calm loch on Wednesday.

Forgot to say that I went to my first ever (!) Panto on Wednesday evening. An amateur performance in Aboyne. It was outstandingly good. No photos though - they were quite strict about that - light pollution for people in the audience. It's not wrong, but I'd have loved an image of Mrs Fezzywig to to take home with me!

Today, it's the Golf Club (Ladies' Section) Christmas Lunch.

The last days of 2024 are zipping past at an alarming rate ... every day there seems to be something.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous rich colour. Sounds like you enjoyed your panto! (Oh no you didn't....)
December 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely colour. Yes I agree the days are going by too quickly!
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact