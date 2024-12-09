Corbett Counting ...

I always feel a tad nervous when starting out on the winter walking ... especially because daylight hours are so limited. We do enjoy walking in snow, but it does bring its difficulties. Today the snow wasn't very deep, but boy was it hard work. The snow wasn't compacted, but had drifted in some areas, and every other footstep would sink in through the crispy top layer - shin deep - and then you'd have to pull that foot out and just keep moving forward. Peat hags and wet bogland hidden beneath semi-crispy snow - waiting for the unsuspecting walker to sink in. My buttocks were screaming at me and my hip flexors definitely know they've been out and about.



However, home again and ready to roll again. It's going to be nice again tomorrow, so we have plans. :-)



The Corbett counting has commenced ... we had 17 already ticked over the last 5 years, so they're already in the bag, and No. 18 was successfully achieved today. It's going to be more difficult in some ways than the Munros - less well walked hills, more pathless routes, more remote hills sometimes with long walks in and less opportunities to 'link' groups of hills together. 18 done - only 204 to do!



Above photo was taken at our very brief lunch stop - the trig point made a good coffee table!