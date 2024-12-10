Sign up
Previous
Photo 4058
Lovely light
I liked the view of the far hills with the sunlight just squeezing in through a gap in the low, dark cloud.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
2
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4266
photos
189
followers
118
following
1111% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
9th December 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous and mystical
December 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
You are getting some amazing captures in this otherwise bleak looking weather.
December 10th, 2024
