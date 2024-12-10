Previous
Lovely light by jamibann
Photo 4058

Lovely light

I liked the view of the far hills with the sunlight just squeezing in through a gap in the low, dark cloud.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous and mystical
December 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
You are getting some amazing captures in this otherwise bleak looking weather.
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact