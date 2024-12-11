Previous
A Moment in Time by jamibann
Photo 4059

A Moment in Time

I was really happy to successfully capture this shot yesterday. As we were coming off our Corbett (Corryhabbie) in Glenfiddich, there was just a brief, oh so brief, moment of beautiful light with low cloud passing just in front of John. I almost missed it, by the time I'd unhooked my camera, got my gloves off, switched it on, removed the lens cap, composed my image .... you get the picture?! This was the best of the four I fired off - the remaining 3 were too late to capture the passing cloud. One's all you need though, isn't it?!

Snow conditions yesterday very different from Monday, thankfully. Much easier walking. Snow was hard packed (and icy) and as you can see in the image, we were able to walk on top of it without sinking in. A blessing after yesterday's hard slog! Micro crampons were required though - very icy in parts.

My wee brother's 60th Birthday today. :-)
ace
julia ace
Lovely light and capture...
December 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
That's so beautiful
December 11th, 2024  
Christopher Cox ace
I'm really enjoying your landscapes with a figure in them. More lovely light!
December 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That's an absolute cracker, well done!
December 11th, 2024  
