We passed a barn of cattle on Friday's walk last week, and this fellow looked as if he (I think it was a he) had been having a good roll in the hay overnight.

Dentist in Aboyne later today - just a check up though.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Issi Bannerman

Fabulous close up and what a look you are getting! Hope the dentist does not hurt ;-)
December 17th, 2024  
Lovely Bully Boy.. hope the dentist doesn't hurt your wallet too much..
December 17th, 2024  
Bad hair day!
December 17th, 2024  
