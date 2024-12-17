Sign up
Previous
Photo 4065
Just Up
We passed a barn of cattle on Friday's walk last week, and this fellow looked as if he (I think it was a he) had been having a good roll in the hay overnight.
Dentist in Aboyne later today - just a check up though.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
3
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4273
photos
189
followers
118
following
1113% complete
View this month »
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
4063
4064
4065
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
13th December 2024 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and what a look you are getting! Hope the dentist does not hurt ;-)
December 17th, 2024
julia
ace
Lovely Bully Boy.. hope the dentist doesn't hurt your wallet too much..
December 17th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Bad hair day!
December 17th, 2024
