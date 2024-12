Angry Bird?

I had three 'out of the village' cards to deliver yesterday, so went for a walk around the 7 Bridges and dropped off the cards en route. I also knew it would provide me with at least a couple of photos for 365! The farmyard I walk through is a dead cert. Hens, ducks and horses always around doing something entertaining! And this hen was just waiting for me to appear!



Line Dancing party tonight. December is slipping by all too fast!