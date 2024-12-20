Previous
Line-dancing Party by jamibann
Photo 4067

Line-dancing Party

This is not my photo, but taken by Lorraine, bottom left of image, by setting up her i-phone on timer. Mine doesn't do that! Our teacher, Fiona, is centre, bottom row. And I'm guessing you'll know which one I am? We had a lovely evening mixing a few glasses of fizz and lots of line-dancing. I've always wanted to do line dancing, but never for a second thought it would be in Ballater! It's a great fun class.

Pilates later today, and then a talk by Inverness climber, Anna Wells, who was the first lady to complete a winter round of Munros (in 83 days) last winter.
Dianne ace
Looks a fun group. You will enjoy the talk from Anna - an amazing achievement in the winter.
December 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful group photo. Always thought line dancing looked like fun.
December 19th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Great photo of you all
December 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous group shot of happy dancers. I guess you are the cheeky cowgirl on the right ;-)
December 19th, 2024  
