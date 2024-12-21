Previous
Jazzed up Jumper by jamibann
Jazzed up Jumper

Struggling with today's image as just too many things to do, and I never took any photos yesterday. So a quick play with the camera and my Christmas sweater this morning gave me a bit of jazzed up ICM for today's post.

A fairly successful day yesterday. I had a nice moment with dad, but he was a bit distant. More and more confused about where he lives and how he came to be there, and where his dog is. When he's like that he goes quiet as he's thinking about things and trying to work them out. He wasn't unhappy though and seemed to enjoy his outing and his lunch (which hubby had to help him finish).

Quiz night was successful - our team was third equal out of nine (I think) teams. One question caused me confusion. 'What do the Spanish eat on Christmas Eve?' was the question. Our answer was 'grapes'. But we were expected to write '12 grapes', so only got a half point. Even the team marking our sheet thought we'd been robbed! However, it has to be said that 'grapes' was a guess from me, because I knew the Spanish tradition is to eat them to welcome in the New Year, I'd never heard of it being done on Xmas Eve. What do my 365 friends think? It's too late for a recount, but I'm interested! ;-)
Issi Bannerman

Babs
An interesting abstract. I have heard that as the clock strikes at midnight people eat 12 grapes, for good luck one for each strike on New Year's eve but I have never heard of the tradition on Christmas eve
December 21st, 2024  
Casablanca
I have never heard of that specific tradition either. Intriguing. Oooooh tight marking to only give you half, despite it being a guess!

Your poor Dad. Life is baffling when you age and things don't make as much sense to your brain. I feel for him. Glad he enjoyed being with you and eating out.

Love this jazzy snazzy abstract, really cool
December 21st, 2024  
julia
Nice colour.. That question would of had me completely flummoxed.. I would of quessed 'olives'..
December 21st, 2024  
Suzanne
Wonderful creative ICM play
December 21st, 2024  
