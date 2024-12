Skipinnish at Aberdeen's Music Hall

A terrible photo from our pretty good seats last night. What a super performance from Skipinnish and also Elgin & District Pipe Band. Great to see the collaboration between the two and also to see so many young ones in the Pipe Band. What a special night it must have been for them. It was also a treat for us to see the refurbished Music Hall in Aberdeen as we hadn't been inside since it reopened in 2019. It's completely different from when I saw Sade there in Nineteen Oatcake.