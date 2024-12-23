Previous
Getting closer to our holiday! In Edinburgh now, and had a walk along Princes Street last night on our way to dinner with friends and family at the Café Royal (a beautiful ornate Victorian bar and restaurant). We stopped for a moment and briefly considered going for a ride on the 'Around The World Star Flyer'. However, we thought it might spoil our dinner ... also, there was a big queue. It's pictured here alongside the Wallace Monument, which was beautifully lit up.

Not much time at the moment for commenting. But trying to keep my head above water :-)
