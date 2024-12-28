Sign up
Previous
Photo 4076
Câmara de Lobos
Street art seen on our walk around Câmara de Lobos on Thursday. A nice wee village where Churchill apparently spent a lot of time.
Sorry not doing much commenting - but time is getting away from me!
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4284
photos
189
followers
118
following
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
26th December 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
John Falconer
ace
I think Churchill only visited a couple of times but one of his paintings of the bay and photos of him painting the bay became well known.
December 28th, 2024
