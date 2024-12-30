O Homem Do Mar

On Saturday, John and I accompanied Zaz on his surfing trip up to the north of the Island, near Sau Vicente. After that we took a drive around the rest of the island. The roads are quite incredible here and Zaz did a great job. There are lots of road tunnels, but the old narrow, hairpin bend, steep, winding roads still exist - especially in the interior and on the west side of the island. Parking is not always easy either, so the driving experience is challenging!



We stopped at Paul do Mar, on the south coast, for a walk around and the boys had a dip in the sea. I was rather taken by this 4m high statue on the sea front and was able to stand below it to get a photograph with the cliffs behind.



Bella arrived last night - so we now have a full complement. Ed cooked dinner.