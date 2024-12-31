Palheiro Golf Course

Whilst Ed had a fairly chilled day (not a golfer) and Zaz went surfing, John, Mhairi and I went for a round of golf on the hilliest golf club ever! We always walk, but rented carts on this occasion (highly unusual)! We had great fun on a tricky course, with rented clubs, a self imposed 3-golf-ball each limit (we had to buy them) and no golf shoes (trainers only). We saw no-one else walking the course - they were all in buggies. But the challenge of walking was great fun as was dodging the rain showers which were all around, but never got to us. We had a nice lunch afterwards, sitting looking out at an amazing view over Funchal. Then back to the apartment for a call with dad and dinner at home, cooked by Ed. A lovely day, and happy to report that although Mhairi and I each lost a ball, we also both found a different one, so we all made it back in with 3 balls.



Mhairi took this image of John in the background with the rainbow and me trying to keep warm as it was a chilly start.



I believe Sir Keir Starmer has arrived in Madeira for his holidays. I wonder where he is staying?!