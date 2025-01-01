Happy New Year from Madeira

What a day yesterday! The boys went sea fishing and the girls planned a reasonably quiet day visiting the Santa Clara Convent and walking to the Botanical Gardens. The girls 'accidentally' walked to Monte to the Tropical Gardens (navigational error) ... probably a steeper walk than any Munro we've done!!! But we were delighted to realise that we'd arrived at the top of the hill, and not the half way spot we'd envisaged walking to. The boys had a long day on the boat, but came home with a big enough fish for supper. In the evening, Zaz and Bella cooked dinner (the fish, of course), and then we went out on a Catamaran to see the Fireworks spectacle at midnight. And what a spectacle it was! Surrounded by about 12 Cruise ships and lots of other small boats in the harbour, we just sat and watched from the Catamaran. It was absolutely amazing.



A Happy New Year to everyone.