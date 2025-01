New Year's Day

On New Year's Day we went for a very straightforward walk along the Levada da Serra do Faial. I love all the street signs, made up of tiles.



In the evening we ate at another super restaurant in the old town - La Ao Funda. Funchal is full of fabulous restaurants and we are eating our way around the town, following recommendations. We have yet to be disappointed. Fortunately we are also walking a lot, so using up some of those extra calories!