Pico to Pico or Not!

One of the walks we wanted to do in Madeira was to walk from Pico do Arieiro to Pico Ruivo - only 5km each way, but a fairly hard walk because of the climbs and descents. However, it didn't quite work out as planned ....



Mr Weatherman (John) picked the right day for it as we wanted good visibility. Ed stayed home, as his knee wasn't up to it. So, the remaining five musketeers got into Alexander's hired car and headed off at 6am to beat the crowds. First challenge was to drive to 1818 m as the walk starts at the viewpoint on top of Pic do Ariero. In this, we failed miserably and can only say that lack of proper planning was our downfall. We followed the GPS which took us on small, very steep (think 15%+ narrow, twisty roads). The first issue was when we came across a car in the ditch, and we could hardly get past because of other parked cars. The road was two-way, but so narrow and with so many parked cars that it was a nightmare to drive. We had to get out of the car at one point as our hire car wasn't powerful enough with a load of 5 people. We felt it was becoming dangerous because of the gradient and the twists and turns and narrowness, and decided to turn back. We just weren't used to this type of driving, and the car wasn't up to it - the clutch was struggling with it all. So, an about turn took us back to base. We were all very stressed!! But, undeterred, as it was still only 7am, we then ordered a 'Bolt' (equivalent of Uber) and got a ride to the start point. We told the driver what had happened - he laughed at our feeble attempts and told us there was only one suitable road to drive for this walk. He took us there without any problems, so we arrived just in time for sunrise on Pico Ariero. However, the next problem was that the walk was 3/4 closed because of a forest fire 6 months ago. We were only able to walk 1.2 km out and back. What a disappointment! Even the cafe (which we had read opened at 7am) was closed. But, we walked the walk, along with hordes of others and got a Bolt back home. All very underwhelming, but a good learning experience and we did get a beautiful sunrise!