Pico to Pico or Not! by jamibann
Pico to Pico or Not!

One of the walks we wanted to do in Madeira was to walk from Pico do Arieiro to Pico Ruivo - only 5km each way, but a fairly hard walk because of the climbs and descents. However, it didn't quite work out as planned ....

Mr Weatherman (John) picked the right day for it as we wanted good visibility. Ed stayed home, as his knee wasn't up to it. So, the remaining five musketeers got into Alexander's hired car and headed off at 6am to beat the crowds. First challenge was to drive to 1818 m as the walk starts at the viewpoint on top of Pic do Ariero. In this, we failed miserably and can only say that lack of proper planning was our downfall. We followed the GPS which took us on small, very steep (think 15%+ narrow, twisty roads). The first issue was when we came across a car in the ditch, and we could hardly get past because of other parked cars. The road was two-way, but so narrow and with so many parked cars that it was a nightmare to drive. We had to get out of the car at one point as our hire car wasn't powerful enough with a load of 5 people. We felt it was becoming dangerous because of the gradient and the twists and turns and narrowness, and decided to turn back. We just weren't used to this type of driving, and the car wasn't up to it - the clutch was struggling with it all. So, an about turn took us back to base. We were all very stressed!! But, undeterred, as it was still only 7am, we then ordered a 'Bolt' (equivalent of Uber) and got a ride to the start point. We told the driver what had happened - he laughed at our feeble attempts and told us there was only one suitable road to drive for this walk. He took us there without any problems, so we arrived just in time for sunrise on Pico Ariero. However, the next problem was that the walk was 3/4 closed because of a forest fire 6 months ago. We were only able to walk 1.2 km out and back. What a disappointment! Even the cafe (which we had read opened at 7am) was closed. But, we walked the walk, along with hordes of others and got a Bolt back home. All very underwhelming, but a good learning experience and we did get a beautiful sunrise!
Issi Bannerman

julia ace
Awesome image.. On top of the world..
January 4th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Nobody could improve this photo! fav
January 4th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful image.
January 4th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Oh my goodness what an adventure if not as super as you expected - fabulous unforgettable image
January 4th, 2025  
Dianne ace
An incredible image - and what a story to go with it!
January 4th, 2025  
mike ace
superb image
January 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Goodness, what a tale of hope and disappointment on repeat cycle! Feel for you. But oh what a glorious sunrise you captured and this photo is absolutely fabulous.
January 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 4th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
What a breathtaking sight.....magnificent capture
January 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Well that was a disappointing adventure but such a fabulous photo!
January 4th, 2025  
