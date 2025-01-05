Time's Up

Having recovered from Thursday's Pico to Pico experience, on Friday we headed over to the east of the island, the kids in the hire car (!) and me and John in a Bolt. Our arrangement was that whilst the kids surfed, we would climb Eagle Rock, which was nearby. Everything went well - the walk was good as was the morning's surf. We all met up for lunch in Porto da Cruz - a lovely spot. Our favourite lunch snack is the 'prego' - basically a steak sandwich, but in a bolo de caco (a circular bread made from white fleshed sweet potato). Delicious! The afternoon surf was not so good, but they all persevered for a while. Because of the steepness of the pebble beach and the crashing waves, it was difficult to get out of the water. Ed and Mhairi, on body boards got out first and then Bella (pictured) said she was exhausted and exited the water. Alexander stuck it out for a while longer and John was in his element, in the sea, diving low through the incoming waves - no board required. I just watched it all through my lens and got some cool shots. I loved this one of Bella coming out of the water, with the splash of the wave in the foreground.



Alexander and Bella go back to London today. We'll miss them. And Alexander heads off on his Taiwan expatriation on Friday. Big changes ahead for them.