Streets of Funchal

On Saturday we took the cable car up to Monte. We had planned to take the toboggans downs, but the queue was massive, so we opted out and visited the church instead! As one does. We took a different cable car down half way and visited the botanical gardens there, and then wended our way back to the appartment through the streets of Funchal. This was taken en route - we are still amazed by the steepness of this island!



Ed cooked dinner and then we played 'Codenames' - if you haven't tried it, it's great fun!