Streets of Funchal by jamibann
Photo 4085

Streets of Funchal

On Saturday we took the cable car up to Monte. We had planned to take the toboggans downs, but the queue was massive, so we opted out and visited the church instead! As one does. We took a different cable car down half way and visited the botanical gardens there, and then wended our way back to the appartment through the streets of Funchal. This was taken en route - we are still amazed by the steepness of this island!

Ed cooked dinner and then we played 'Codenames' - if you haven't tried it, it's great fun!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Issi Bannerman

Andy Oz ace
Looks tough on the knees!
Love the picture, great PoV, and that bent sign really works. Nice find!
January 6th, 2025  
julia ace
That is a steep street..Wonder how it compares to Baldwin Street in Dunedin NZ.. world's steepest street..
Note the driver has turned the front wheel into the curb, just in case the handbrake lets go..
January 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow, such a steep street! The building is eye catching too
January 6th, 2025  
