The Picos

On Sunday we went for a walk at Ribeiro Frio - firstly taking in the viewpoint at the Vereda do Balcões. Stunning views over to the Picos that we never managed to walk because of path closures. Nice to see them from the distance though.



In the evening, we ate at 'Regional Flavours', in Funchal - the first restaurant which hadn't been recommended to us. It was ok, but slightly disappointing!



Mhairi and Ed leave at lunchtime today. So then there were two!