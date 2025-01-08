Madeiran Toboggans

Finally on Monday we got a chance to take a toboggan ride down the hill in Monte. Although you don't see the toboggan too well in this image, I think you can imagine the steepness of the ride. We are in the toboggan behind and Ed and Mhairi are in the one you see here. As you can also see, cars use the streets at the same time. It's not terrifying, but the toboggans do go fairly fast and it wouldn't take much to upset the cart, literally! It's a skilled job, that of carreiro! We loved the 10-minute (2km) ride, and it was worth the hour and a half spent waiting for it!