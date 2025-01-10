The House on the Hill

What a great day we had on Wednesday. We climbed Pico Ruivo from Ilhla, an ascent of 1530m. It's the highest mountain on the island, at 1862m. We had a bit of cloud coming and going as we reached the top, but it was so atmospheric. As we climbed, we spotted this little refuge perched high on the hill and were absolutely amazed to be able to buy a coffee there, at a height of 1750m! However, there is an explanation ... there's an alternative way up the Pico, starting at an elevation of 1592m, from Achado do Teixeira. The track from there to the summit is almost completely paved. Needless to say there are a lot more people walking up that way! It was quite busy at the refuge! A great day.