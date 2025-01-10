Previous
The House on the Hill by jamibann
The House on the Hill

What a great day we had on Wednesday. We climbed Pico Ruivo from Ilhla, an ascent of 1530m. It's the highest mountain on the island, at 1862m. We had a bit of cloud coming and going as we reached the top, but it was so atmospheric. As we climbed, we spotted this little refuge perched high on the hill and were absolutely amazed to be able to buy a coffee there, at a height of 1750m! However, there is an explanation ... there's an alternative way up the Pico, starting at an elevation of 1592m, from Achado do Teixeira. The track from there to the summit is almost completely paved. Needless to say there are a lot more people walking up that way! It was quite busy at the refuge! A great day.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca
Oooh it reminds me of that film "Up." Tiny place perched on a mountain so high up. One wonders about getting supplies up to that cafe! Lovely shot
January 10th, 2025  
