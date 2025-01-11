Time to Go Home

Funchal airport is a great place to have to hang out! Not only is it small and manageable, but you can go outside and watch flights coming and going. We popped in and out of the outside area, whilst keeping an eye on our departure flight and I saw this photo opportunity when I turned around having taken loads of photos of flights landing and taking off. Condor seemed to be the flight of the day - a German airline with flights coming in and out from Leipzig, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Berlin (if I remember correctly) on Thursday.



