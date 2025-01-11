Previous
Next
Time to Go Home by jamibann
Photo 4090

Time to Go Home

Funchal airport is a great place to have to hang out! Not only is it small and manageable, but you can go outside and watch flights coming and going. We popped in and out of the outside area, whilst keeping an eye on our departure flight and I saw this photo opportunity when I turned around having taken loads of photos of flights landing and taking off. Condor seemed to be the flight of the day - a German airline with flights coming in and out from Leipzig, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Berlin (if I remember correctly) on Thursday.

11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great to see you Issi, well sort of 🤣
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact