Back to Basics by jamibann
We got back to Edinburgh on Thursday evening, stayed over at airport as temperatures were very cold, and drove back up the road to Ballater on Friday. I went to see dad in the afternoon - he was perfectly happy and didn't even realise we'd been away!

Yesterday we took the opportunity of heading out into the hills to bag a local Corbett which had been renamed and gained 2m since we'd last done it! The summit top had also been moved by 1 km, so we had to redo it so that we could honestly record it as being done. It was a beautiful, very cold, day and it was very hard work plodding through deep snow and snow drifts in parts. Lovely though and we certainly earned our supper last night!
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Carole G ace
Welcome home. Have really enjoyed being here in the snow. We head back to summer tomorrow
January 12th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautifully bitter. It was a more pleasant day but I will be happy to see this clear.
January 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely photo. How on earth does a mountain grow taller and move?
January 12th, 2025  
