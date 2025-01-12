Back to Basics

We got back to Edinburgh on Thursday evening, stayed over at airport as temperatures were very cold, and drove back up the road to Ballater on Friday. I went to see dad in the afternoon - he was perfectly happy and didn't even realise we'd been away!



Yesterday we took the opportunity of heading out into the hills to bag a local Corbett which had been renamed and gained 2m since we'd last done it! The summit top had also been moved by 1 km, so we had to redo it so that we could honestly record it as being done. It was a beautiful, very cold, day and it was very hard work plodding through deep snow and snow drifts in parts. Lovely though and we certainly earned our supper last night!