A Move to Taiwan

This is not my photo, but one taken by our son's GF as he headed off to Taiwan on Friday evening. A big separation for them. He'll be living there for the next 1-2 years. All very exciting and emotional for them both. Their first planned meet up is in the Philippines at the end of March. I hope it all goes well - it's a long way and a big time difference for all of us. But those of you from the UK with relatives down under (and vice versa) will know all about that! He has already moved into his flat, done his first IKEA shop and got himself to work on the underground. So far, so good!