A Move to Taiwan by jamibann
This is not my photo, but one taken by our son's GF as he headed off to Taiwan on Friday evening. A big separation for them. He'll be living there for the next 1-2 years. All very exciting and emotional for them both. Their first planned meet up is in the Philippines at the end of March. I hope it all goes well - it's a long way and a big time difference for all of us. But those of you from the UK with relatives down under (and vice versa) will know all about that! He has already moved into his flat, done his first IKEA shop and got himself to work on the underground. So far, so good!
Maggiemae ace
I expect they will always be friends and be connected via internet for as long as they want. Taiwan must have had something that appealed to him
January 13th, 2025  
julia ace
Exciting times for your boy, but will be very testing for their separation.. But the world is a small place these days with cell phones etc.. time will fly.. And a warm place for you to visit..
January 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of your handsome son, it sure will be very trying times for the young couple. Hope time flies and all goes well.
January 13th, 2025  
Tim L ace
I wish you all the best for this exciting adventure. i'm sure having the support of such a well-traveled family will be of great help.
January 13th, 2025  
