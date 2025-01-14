Back to Madeira for a bit

Previous
I had planned to be able to post an image from yesterday's walk with the Monday group, but the battery in my camera let me down. I bought a cheap (non-Canon) battery as a back up battery, and it doesn't last very long. So, I carried the camera for nothing as the battery was dead when I did try to use it. My own fault entirely, but not too annoying as the walk was not too scintillating! So, instead, I bring you back to Madeira, to warmer climes, and to the São Tiago Fort. I rather liked the rich colour and the rustic nature of the walls.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Rob Z ace
Such a wonderfully casual, happy family image.
January 14th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
A lovely family shot. Love the colour of the walls & the view in the background
January 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Lovely rich colours and super pic. Cold weather makes batteries fail much faster too.
January 14th, 2025  
