Back to Madeira for a bit

I had planned to be able to post an image from yesterday's walk with the Monday group, but the battery in my camera let me down. I bought a cheap (non-Canon) battery as a back up battery, and it doesn't last very long. So, I carried the camera for nothing as the battery was dead when I did try to use it. My own fault entirely, but not too annoying as the walk was not too scintillating! So, instead, I bring you back to Madeira, to warmer climes, and to the São Tiago Fort. I rather liked the rich colour and the rustic nature of the walls.