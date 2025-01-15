A Christmas Gift

John and I each got this badge from the kids. We'd said 'no gifts' this Christmas, as our gift to each other was time together, but of course there was the odd, very small gift floating around. This was ours from the kids, and I was delighted with it. I've sewn it onto my rucksack. I hope it's not too 'boastful' to display such a badge, but as it was a gift, I feel (hopefully) not! We were brought up never to brag! My mum used to always say 'you know what happened to brag ...' Apparently he pooed in his pants. Hopefully that won't happen to me!



Moving swiftly on ... it's my big brothers birthday today. Happy birthday to him. x