Formosa Stamps
Formosa Stamps

Well, after a fortnight spent in his company, and a flurry of communication as he left for Taiwan, reports of his arrival and on his first couple of days there ... it has all gone quiet! Our son has gone back to his usual 'don't hear from him for days' technique! But when he does get in touch, he always has worthwhile things to say, so I've learned to be patient. I'm also hoping that he'll take the hint from the image above and send me a postcard or two with Taiwanese stamps to supplement the 8 stamps from Formosa that I have in my collection! A few new additions would be nice.
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, got that, son? I do the same for my Dad, who collects. He got stamps yesterday from birthday cards I had from Australia and the USA. Glad he has arrived safely.
January 16th, 2025  
