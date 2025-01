Freuchie!

John and I went for a wee wander down by the river on Tuesday and who did we meet on the way back, but Freuchie (dad's wee dog) out walking with his 'new' owner. He walks off the lead, I was surprised to see. I crossed the road to speak to him. He wasn't too keen to get his photo taken by John but seemed happy to see us. I can't believe it's almost four years since Freuchie went to live with Anna Marie and Neil. They love him to bits.