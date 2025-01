Bonnie Barney

You've met Barney before. He's a very handsome doggie, belonging to Fiona, one of the ladies I walk with most Fridays. He's also very photogenic and tends to sit looking forlorn in interesting spots! Here we are in the Glen Tanner Estate, where we walked yesterday, posing beside an old marker of some sort. I'm not sure quite what the marker is indicating, but I'm sure someone out there knows - just not me - and I have googled it!