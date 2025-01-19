Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4098
Step Inside!
There is a massive old tree on the Glen Tanar Estate, with a big hole in its trunk. You can literally step inside. A friend, Alan, offered to take a picture if I stepped in - he didn't fancy it. All good fun!
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
6
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4306
photos
189
followers
117
following
1122% complete
View this month »
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
17th January 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
What a huge tree and great image.
January 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great to see you Issi
January 19th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Fabulous! I'm glad you let him take this great photo.
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a great photo too, wonderful to see your lovely smile Issi :-)
January 19th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's such a happy image - and a super tree!
January 19th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
That's a great photo.
January 19th, 2025
