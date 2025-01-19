Previous
Step Inside! by jamibann
Step Inside!

There is a massive old tree on the Glen Tanar Estate, with a big hole in its trunk. You can literally step inside. A friend, Alan, offered to take a picture if I stepped in - he didn't fancy it. All good fun!
19th January 2025

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne
What a huge tree and great image.
January 19th, 2025  
Kathy A
Great to see you Issi
January 19th, 2025  
Lesley
Fabulous! I’m glad you let him take this great photo.
January 19th, 2025  
Diana
Such a great photo too, wonderful to see your lovely smile Issi :-)
January 19th, 2025  
Rob Z
That's such a happy image - and a super tree!
January 19th, 2025  
Elisa Smith
That's a great photo.
January 19th, 2025  
