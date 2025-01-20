The Coyles of Muick

It was forecast to be a beautiful, but cold day yesterday, so John and I walked to the Coyles of Muick early as we both had to attend the golf club AGM later in the day. As we walked the sun was rising behind the hill and shining through the trees, warming us nicely. We reflected on many things as we climbed the hill, one of them being how lucky we were to be benefitting from retirement, getting time with each other, and time for walking in our beloved hills.



It was a funny old day though. As we returned in the car, we found the Ballater road bridge was closed, with police vehicles and a fire engine, and we had to make a 10 mile detour to get home. Some poor soul was found in the water, it seems. We don't know the details, but it's terribly sad, regardless. It was so hard to think that whilst we were out walking on a beautiful morning, we were totally unaware of that person struggling in the freezing water of the river. Life is strange at times. I guess we'll read all about it in the press this morning.