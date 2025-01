Shooting into the Sun

As we stood on top of Meall Dubh on Sunday morning, looking over towards the Coyles, I thought I'd try taking a shot directly into the sun - it gave an interesting effect. You can see the top cairns on the Coyles silhouetted against the blue sky, and the small lump on the left of the horizon is Mount Keen.



Our son experienced his first earthquake alert in Taiwan last night - 6 magnitude, so quite gentle. He said it was just a 'gentle rocking' whilst he was in his bed. I hope they remain gentle!