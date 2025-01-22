Sign up
Photo 4101
Winter Golf
Winter tees, winter greens, frozen ground, very few golfers. But a fun round of golf yesterday in beautiful, cold but dry conditions. The hills in the background, left side, are the Coyles, where we walked on Sunday.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4309
photos
190
followers
117
following
1123% complete
4101
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
21st January 2025 10:50am
julia
ace
It does look chilly.. but good to be out in it..
January 22nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Do you ever stop - ! I applaud your energy - and also your photographs!
January 22nd, 2025
