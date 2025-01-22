Previous
Winter Golf by jamibann
Winter Golf

Winter tees, winter greens, frozen ground, very few golfers. But a fun round of golf yesterday in beautiful, cold but dry conditions. The hills in the background, left side, are the Coyles, where we walked on Sunday.
julia ace
It does look chilly.. but good to be out in it..
January 22nd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Do you ever stop - ! I applaud your energy - and also your photographs!
January 22nd, 2025  
