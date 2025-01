Tomnaverie Stone Circle

As I was driving home after visiting dad yesterday morning, I passed by the Tomnaverie Stone Circle. I could see how beautiful the light and clouds were, and so I stopped briefly to take a picture. It's a recumbent stone circle, a kind of monument only found in N-E Scotland, seemingly. Its characteristic feature is the large stone on its side, flanked by two uprights (right of image). The stone circle surrounds a burial cairn, dating to about 4,500 years ago.